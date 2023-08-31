Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses several key policy initiatives in address outlining her fall priorities

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer discussed several key policy initiatives in an address outlining her fall priorities.

But the one generating the most hubbub is having the state offer paid family and medical leave.

“Surveys show paid leave is one of the top three policies that people prioritize when deciding where to relocate a majority of adults who plan to move in the next two years would be more likely to go somewhere with it,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer offered no details on how to fund it, but it would likely be a new payroll tax.

“We have grave concerns with creating a new $1 billion-plus annual payroll tax on every worker and business to fund a massive new paid leave government insurance program,” said Wendy Block from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

Other legislative priorities include:

Abortion access.

Codifying some Obamacare provisions in state law.

Making Michigan a 100% clean energy state and streamlining the business permitting process.

The governor took no questions following her address.