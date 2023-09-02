2024 election cycle in Michigan is in full swing, with US Senate seat opening-up

With Senator Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Michigan had an open Senate seat up for grabs next year. All of which makes for hotly contested primaries.

So far, three potential GOP contenders with name ID have expressed an interest but have not declared, including former Congressman Mike Rogers, former Congressman Peter Meijer, and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

In an Op-Ed in the Daily Caller, Craig clarifies that he’s going after Trump voters.

The title: This Ex-Police Chief Knows Real Leadership. It Looks Like Donald Trump.

You’re certainly not going to see an Op-Ed like that out of Meijer or Rogers. This raises whether a non-Trump fan can win a Republican primary in this state.

The bigger question may be whether a candidate with Trump support can win a general election here.

In November 2022, the Trump-endorsed slate of state candidates was crushed.

The Democrats have two declared candidates in Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and actor/business owner Hill Harper.

