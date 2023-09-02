Adult who physically assaulted teen on stairway in Livonia, hurled racial slurs at him pleads guilty

LIVONIA, Mich. – The man who attacked a 13-year-old boy and yelled racial slurs after bumping into him in a stairway in Livonia pleaded guilty.

The incident occurred Thursday (June 8) at the Kirksey Recreation Center in the 15100 block of Hubbard Road.

Officials say Moeez Irfan, 29, of Livonia, bumped into the 13-year-old while passing each other on the stairway and struck him in the head multiple times.

When police tried to arrest the 29-year-old, he resisted but was eventually subdued by multiple officers.

Police say Irfan was taken to the Livonia Police Department before being transported to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation he was admitted.

The 13-year-old was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital to treat the injuries sustained during the assault.

A detective conducted a follow-up investigation and submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office before a four-count warrant was issued, charging him with aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, resisting and obstructing police, and habitual offender third offense.

On June 16, 2023, Irfan was released from the hospital, arrested on his warrant, and charged in the 16th District Court in Livonia. He was then transported to the Wayne County Jail, where he is currently.

He had a $50,000 bond with 10% set back on June 16 and his probable cause conference took place on June 23 before he pled guilty on Sept.1.

Irfan will be sentenced on Tuesday (Sept. 19).