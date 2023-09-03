1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking outside Monroe party store; Suspects arrested in Ohio

Two people have been arrested in a deadly carjacking outside a Monroe party store.

MONROE, Mich. – A man was killed and another was hospitalized after being shot during a carjacking in Monroe, according to police.

Monroe police chief Chat Tolstedt said two men robbed a party store Saturday, Sept. 2, afternoon before approaching an occupied truck parked outside. He said the suspects shot the driver and passenger and stole their truck.

“The driver gave up the vehicle. He was then shot in the back, it appeared to be unprovoked,” Tolstedt said. “The passenger then was shot as well (while) still seated inside the vehicle.”

The passenger, identified by family as Michael Beck, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver is in critical condition.

Police in Ohio spotted and pursued the stolen truck. Monroe police said both suspects are in custody in Ohio and one suspect was shot.