Macomb Township family searching for nurse who helped save man at Green Lantern Pizza shop

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A family from Macomb Township is searching for a nurse who helped save the life of a man at a Green Lantern Pizza shop in Clinton Township.

Pete Crachiolo, his wife, daughters, and the rest of their family go to Green Lantern Pizza once a month. A week ago, Pete Crachiolo had a near-death experience at the restaurant. A woman helped save his life and the family wants to thank her.

Pete Crachiolo, 56, is an auto supplier truck driver who experienced heart trouble and collapsed as his family was leaving the restaurant. His wife Lisa said other family members started CPR.

“It did not look good and then he started turning colors, blue and purple, and then the seizures hit,” Lisa said.

A retired Detroit police officer and two nurses who were eating dinner inside the restaurant jumped into action. They took over the rescue until EMS arrived to transport Pete Crachiolo to the hospital.

In between doctor consults, Lisa worked to find the people who helped save her husband’s life. She located the police officer and the first nurse and has been able to thank them over the phone. She is still searching for the second nurse.

“I just want to hug her and say ‘thank you,’” Lisa said.

She is anxious to do that as soon as possible. Lisa and Pete want to take all three of them back to the Green Lantern to thank them.

The family is still searching for the second nurse. If you have any information reach out to Local 4 via email at news@wdiv.com or call the newsroom at 313-222-0500.