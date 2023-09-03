Morning 4: Family searching for nurse who helped save man at pizza shop -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Family searching for nurse who helped save man at Green Lantern Pizza shop

A family from Macomb Township is searching for a nurse who helped save the life of a man at a Green Lantern Pizza shop in Clinton Township.

Pete Crachiolo, his wife, daughters, and the rest of their family go to Green Lantern Pizza once a month. A week ago, Pete Crachiolo had a near-death experience at the restaurant. A woman helped save his life and the family wants to thank her.

1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking outside Monroe party store

A man was killed and another was hospitalized after being shot during a carjacking in Monroe, according to police.

Monroe police chief Chat Tolstedt said two men robbed a party store Saturday, Sept. 2, afternoon before approaching an occupied truck parked outside. He said the suspects shot the driver and passenger and stole their truck.

Answers to common questions about Temu

Temu is an e-commerce platform that sells products on their website and app.

“Temu offers products from merchants and manufacturers around the world in multiple categories, including fashion and jewelry, home and kitchen, sports and outdoors, toys and games, and many more,” the Better Business Bureau reports.

The BBB is a nonprofit that describes its mission as “advancing marketplace trust” through setting standards for marketplace trust, “celebrating marketplace role models,” and other actions.

Temu looks a lot like the inexpensive e-commerce website Wish.com, if you remember it. Much like Wish, Temu constantly promotes a variety of deals.

‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

