Sunshine and summer heat continues for the holiday weekend -- Here’s what to expect

After a nice day for most everyone, we did see a little more cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours, we do bring more sunshine back into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

High pressure is going to control the forecast over the next few days, which will bring us summer-like heat with a little bit of humidity through the middle of the week, and our first sustained heat wave we have had this summer! We’ve only had a few 90°degree days this summer, and we’re about to double that, and then some for the first week of September.

Expect plenty of sunshine with mostly sunny skies each day through Tuesday with a little more cloud cover working into the forecast by the middle of the week on Wednesday, skies becoming partly cloudy on Wednesday. Expect mainly clear skies each night through Tuesday night, with more clouds moving into the region on Wednesday night.

High temperatures will be in record territory at least one day through the middle of the week. Here’s the current records for Detroit-Wayne County Metropolitan Airport:

Sunday 3 September 2023: 100° (1953)

Monday 4 September 2023: 92° (2018)

Tuesday 5 September 2023: 99° (1954)

As of right now, we are forecasting a record high for Labor Day on Monday as we head into the lower 90s in the afternoon. With the dew points creeping up a little bit as well, expect heat index values to head into the low to mid 90s as well through Tuesday.

Changes come in the forecast by the second half of the week. Expect rain showers to move into the region as we go into Thursday. Moisture will move into the region from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a cold front and low-pressure system moving through the region, so Thursday looks to be rather soggy. High temperatures into the 80s by the afternoon.

For the end of the week, we will keep some moisture around for the end of the week on Friday, so we will keep plenty of cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies into the forecast before drier weather moves in for the start of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures going a few degrees below average for early September. High temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.