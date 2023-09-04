Check the list: Heat-related school closings in Metro Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Excessive heat has forced some schools to close on Tuesday, the first week of school for many students across Southeast Michigan.

Southfield Public Schools said all schools in the district would be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with highs expected to reach the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter.

Detroit schools will dismiss students three hours early on Tuesday. “All regular and daily transportation will be provided for arrival and dismissal; however, dismissal will be three hours earlier. All indoor afterschool activities are cancelled. Middle school and high school outdoor athletic activities can occur based on the discretion of principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches.”

Pontiac School District said students will have a half day. “All after school programs will be canceled tomorrow, as well. However, the soccer game vs. Kettering will still be played.”

