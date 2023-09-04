Morning 4: A look at the biggest labor strikes in US history for Labor Day -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

10 biggest labor strikes in US history

As Americans celebrate Labor Day on Monday, there are two labor battles that are currently producing a lot of attention around the country: the dispute between screenwriters in Hollywood and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and the potential upcoming UAW strike.

For Labor Day, we’re taking a look back at the 10 biggest labor disputes and strikes in American history.

Learn more here.

5 positives, 4 negatives, and 3 questions from Michigan football’s win over East Carolina

Michigan football took care of business in the 2023 opener against East Carolina, scoring a methodical 30 points and allowing just one last-second field goal.

That doesn’t mean we didn’t learn anything, though. And while there were plenty of reasons to be encouraged, not everything about Saturday’s win was positive.

See more here.

10 days ‘til deadline: UAW edges toward strike amid clash with Big Three over demands

The threat of a strike continues to feel more likely as the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s Big Three remain at odds with only 10 days until their contract deadline.

New UAW President Shawn Fain said Thursday, Aug. 31 that the union delivered its economic demands to General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company more than four weeks ago, but have only heard back from Ford so far. Fain said complaints have been filed against GM and Stellantis, accusing them both of failing to respond to union demands amid this year’s contract negotiations.

Read the report here.

In 1894, Labor Day was declared a national holiday amid a union strike

When Labor Day was declared a national holiday in 1894, it was designed to recognize and support skilled trades workers throughout the U.S. -- but it happened around a time that was actually quite violent for many rail workers.

In 1893, 130 years ago, the country was experiencing an economic recession that had a significant impact on the railroad industry. In response, the Pullman Company, a railroad car manufacturer located in Chicago, decided to lay off hundreds of employees and reduce wages to cut costs.

Continue reading here.