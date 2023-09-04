Sunshine & summer heat give way to storm chances by the middle of the week -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Monday Morning and Happy Labor Day!

After plenty of sunshine and just a little bit of cloud cover for Sunday, we only hit the upper 80s, but we should make it into the 90s for Monday with near-record heat with more sunshine continuing.

High pressure is going to control the forecast over the next few days, which will bring us summer-like heat with a little bit of humidity through the middle of the week. We’ve only had a few 90°degree days this summer, and we’re add more days to that through the first full week of September.

Expect plenty of sunshine with mostly sunny skies each day through Tuesday with a little more cloud cover working into the forecast by the middle of the week on Wednesday, skies becoming partly cloudy on Wednesday. Expect mainly clear skies each night through Tuesday night, with more clouds moving into the region on Wednesday night.

With just enough moisture working into the region, I am bringing the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms into the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening, but I do not expect this to be a widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be in record territory at least one day through the middle of the week. Here’s the current records for Detroit-Wayne County Metropolitan Airport:

Monday 4 September 2023: 92° (2018)

Tuesday 5 September 2023: 99° (1954)

As of right now, we are forecasting a near-record high for Labor Day on Monday as we head into the lower 90s in the afternoon. With the dew points creeping up a little bit as well, expect heat index values to head into the low to mid 90s as well through Tuesday.

Expect rain showers to move into the region as we go from Wednesday and into Thursday. Moisture will move into the region from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a cold front and low-pressure system moving through the region, so we will bring in a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms with plenty of cloud cover for Thursday. This front will also usher in some cooler air, high temperatures heading into the upper 80s, thanks to the rain chances, then dropping into the upper 70s for Thursday.

For the end of the week, we will keep some moisture around for the end of the week on Friday, so we will keep plenty of cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies into the forecast before drier weather moves in for the start of the weekend with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures going below average for early September. High temperatures into the lower 70s for Friday and Saturday.

High pressure builds back into the region for the end of next weekend, so expect mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures remaining a few degrees below average, into the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.