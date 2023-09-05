Morning 4: When to expect potentially severe storms this week in SE Michigan -- and other news

Part of Michigan is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Photo from National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

It will be hot and humid today with increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel even warmer.

Due to the heat and humidity, pop-up showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but any rain would be isolated.

For Wednesday, we’re tracking potentially severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Van Buren apartments where fighter jet crashed catch fire for 3rd time this year

A Wayne County apartment community where a fighter jet crashed amid an air show in August caught fire on Tuesday for the third time this year, according to the fire chief.

The sun won’t set past 8 p.m. in Detroit for the rest of the year

It’s that time of the year: As we creep toward fall and winter, our days are officially getting shorter.

How 28 Michigan, MSU football transfers from this offseason played in first game with new schools

Michigan and Michigan State both got off to solid starts during the first weekend of college football, and so did many former players who transferred from those programs this offseason.

Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker weren’t afraid to dip into the transfer portal to fill some holes in their rosters, but they also lost nearly 30 players combined.

Here’s how 28 of those players performed in the first week with their new teams.

Detroit police officer suspended after fighting, hospitalizing allegedly intoxicated 70-year-old man

A Detroit police officer has been suspended after being involved in a physical altercation with a 70-year-old man.

The incident occurred at a Midtown restaurant at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Investigators say the officer was on the scene dealing with the 70-year-old man, who appeared intoxicated and was causing a disturbance.

