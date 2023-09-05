Hot temps with midweek shower, storm chances in Metro Detroit: What to expect and when

We're tracking highs around 90 degrees with an even higher heat index on Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday, with even more rain and storm chances arriving Wednesday into Thursday.

4Warn Weather – Our Tuesday begins mild and muggy under clear skies, with temps around 70 degrees.

It will be hot and humid today with increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel even warmer. The air will feel soupy with all the moisture.

Due to the heat and humidity, pop-up showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but any rain would be isolated.

Otherwise, the evening should remain dry with clouds moving in around 7 p.m.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:01 p.m.

Tuesday night will be mild with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Potentially severe storms Wednesday

Thunderstorms associated with marginally severe winds will be possible on Wednesday, as a cold front approaches the area and clashes with a warm and humid air mass.

Those in our southern counties may see a passing shower in the late morning, around 11 a.m. Most of us will stay dry then.

Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday.

A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather will be in place Wednesday for Southern Michigan -- particularly for those west of I-75 in the Metro Detroit area.

Between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., we expect scattered, strong-to-severe storms to fire off throughout Metro Detroit.

Any storms should wrap up after 10 p.m. for most of the region. Then, we’ll dry out briefly before more rain arrives Thursday.

More rain possible

We’ll enter an unsettled pattern Thursday and Friday. We don’t expect all-day washouts on either day, but have the umbrella nearby: Pop-up showers could generate in the peak heat of the afternoon on both days.

Highs will drop into the 70s on Thursday and through the weekend, bringing some relief from the heat. Humidity will linger before a drier air mass arrives at the start of next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, record-breaking temperatures will again run more than 10 degrees above normal Tuesday from Texas to the upper Midwest, and into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. This heat wave will persist through Thursday. A cold front Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures to the upper Midwest, along with a risk of severe thunderstorms.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.