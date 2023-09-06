2023 Detroit Auto Show: These 35 car brands will be on display

A Buick Wildcat EV concept is shown during the media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Organizers of the annual North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show, on Wednesday announced the vehicle brands that will be on display this month.

This year’s public show, scheduled for Sept. 16-24 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit, will feature more than 30 brands and a variety of displays, officials said on Sept. 6. Organizers specifically announced a lineup of 35 mainstream, luxury and exotic car brands, and said there will be “a few surprises,” as well.

Some brands will be part of what organizers call “corporate/region-supported vehicle displays,” while others will be considered dealer-supported displays.

The following brands are included in the 2023 lineup:

Alfa Romeo

Aston Martin

Audi

Bentley

BMW

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Fiat

Ford

GMC

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jaguar

Jeep

Kia

Lamborghini

Land Rover

Lexus

Lincoln

Maserati

McLaren

Mercedes-Benz

Mini

Polestar

Porsche

Rolls-Royce

Ram

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

In addition to vehicle displays, several brands will reportedly showcase their electric vehicles on the new “Powering Michigan EV Experience” indoor track, officials said Tuesday. The move comes amid the automotive industry’s shift toward prioritizing EVs.

Before the public show kicks off, the Detroit Auto Show will host several events beginning on Sept. 13. Among them is the annual Charity Preview event, which will feature a performance by singer, actress and TV talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

Tickets for the Detroit Auto Show from Sept. 16-24 can be purchased online in advance here. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for kids.

