$2.5K reward offered for help finding 12-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Aug. 25 on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Arleyah Mullen left her home, located near the intersection of Willis and St. Aubin streets, without permission after 11 p.m.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that could help find her.

Anyone who has seen Arleyah Mullen or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or to submit a tip through its website.

Tips can be made anonymously.