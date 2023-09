Police are looking for a man in an Aug. 25, 2023 burglary.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of stealing $2,700 worth of clothing.

According to authorities, the theft happened at about 2 a.m. Aug. 25, at a business located near the intersection of Van Dyke and Agnes streets. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.