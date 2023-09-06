County of Macomb Enforcement Team seize drugs, more than 19K pills, guns, vehicles, over $145K

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed five search warrants in Fraser, Chesterfield Township, and Clinton Township, resulting in the seizure of crack cocaine and over 19,000 pills, including methamphetamine, that were pressed to resemble prescription Adderall pills and Xanax pills.

The search was conducted on Saturday (Aug. 5), and officials said they also found two pistols and a semi-automatic rifle with 30-round magazines, two vehicles that were used to distribute the drugs, and over $145,000 in criminal drug proceeds.

Police said one suspect was arrested and is pending further investigation.

COMET was assisted by Warren, Chesterfield Township, and Roseville police departments K-9 units.

“This is another example of police agencies working together to not only get these deadly drugs off our street but also several illegal guns,” said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw. “If you know of illegal drug activity in Macomb County, give COMET a call on their tip line 586-790-3990.”