Morning 4: How the pandemic changed the auto industry since UAW’s last strike in 2019 -- and other news

FLINT, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: United Auto Workers (UAW) strike signs are shown at a gate at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant after the UAW declared a national strike against GM at midnight on September 16, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

UAW last went on strike in 2019: Here’s what happened, how things have changed since

With contract talks said to be moving “slowly” between Detroit’s Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union, a strike is becoming more of a possibility this fall. But things have certainly and significantly changed since the UAW last struck in 2019.

The last time the UAW went on strike was in 2019, and it was only GM workers who struck. Since then, over the last four years, the Big Three automakers and the UAW have dealt with their own turmoil brought on by the pandemic and corruption -- which have created unique circumstances for this year’s negotiation season.

Here’s a look at the 2019 GM strike and how the industry looks today.

We’re tracking waves of strong-to-severe storms expected this afternoon and evening.

We could see a passing shower midday Wednesday, but stronger thunderstorms are more possible after 3 p.m. An isolated severe storm will be possible between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Watch the full forecast below, or click here to read it.

2023 Detroit Auto Show: These 35 car brands will be on display

Organizers of the annual North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show, on Wednesday announced the vehicle brands that will be on display this month.

See the lineup here.

Police seek man in camo who lit patrol cars on fire, shot at them in Sault Ste. Marie

Police were looking for a man who allegedly lit several patrol vehicles on fire and shot at them with a rifle early Wednesday morning in Northern Michigan.

Read more here.

What we learned about all 9 Big Ten opponents on Michigan football’s schedule during Week 1

There’s only so much we can learn about college football in one week, but we got our first glimpse of all nine Big Ten teams on Michigan’s schedule, and it offered a better idea of what to expect this season.

Here are some takeaways from Week 1.