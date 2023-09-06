Police seek man in camo who lit patrol cars on fire, shot at them in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Police were looking for a man who allegedly lit several patrol vehicles on fire and shot at them early Wednesday morning in Northern Michigan.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, MSP says a man dressed in camouflage set multiple police vehicles ablaze and fired rounds from a rifle at the vehicles at their Sault Ste. Marie post, located off the I-75 Business Spur near 3 Mile Road. The man reportedly fled the scene in a silver Honda CRV.

As of 6:30 a.m., police were still looking for the man. Authorities were considering him armed and dangerous. His description was not provided by police.

Police are asking people to avoid all MSP posts, including the the Sault Ste. Marie post, and “other MSP worksites” out of an “abundance of caution.”

No injuries were reported Wednesday morning. The motive behind this incident is currently unclear. No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the affected police post at 906-632-2217.