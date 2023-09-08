Humane Society of Monroe County hosts neon bike ride fundraiser at Custer Airport

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The Humane Society of Monroe County is hosting a neon bike ride event to help raise money for the shelter.

The first annual charity glow ride/neon bike ride will take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Custer Airport.

The event costs $5 per person or $10 per family. It’s free for anyone who brings a large bag of Purina One dog food.

People are invited to decorate their bikes with glow sticks, lights, and streamers, and then ride their bikes along the airport runway at dusk.

The Humane Society of Monroe County will have snacks available to help fundraise for their dogs and cats.