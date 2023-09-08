Hype for Detroit Lions grows after big opening night win against Chiefs in Kansas City

DETROIT – The hype surrounding the Detroit Lions was already through the roof before their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but now it’s hit a whole new stratosphere as merch has been flying off the shelves, and we haven’t advanced to week two of the season yet.

John Yu owns Pro Sports Zone Laural Park Place shop in Livonia, and he’s been ordering Lions gear since last year, knowing this would be a big year.

After Thursday (Sept. 7) night’s victory, he was ordering even more gear for Lions fans all night, with one of the first customers coming from Traverse City.

Lions superfan Chris Blake drove to Pro Sports Zone in Livonia Friday morning to pick up more gear to show how loyal of a fan he is to the team and the shop.

Blake said he was decorating a barn he built up north just for Lions games.

Yu is also a Lions superfan who, like the majority of the state, predicted a win before Thursday’s stunner in Arrowhead Stadium.

From fans freaking out last night inside Renshaw Lounge in Clawson to Detroit’s own Lions superfan Gmac Cash dropping more fire.

Ralph Vidusic of Livonia said to think about what the Lions and their fans have been through just recently, like the Calvin Johnson rule or the referees picking up the flag on a pass interference call against the Dallas Cowboys, amongst dozens of other disappointments.

After last night’s big win over the defending Super Bowl champions, he said he’s now a believer.

“I have not owned one Lions shirt in my lifetime,” said Vidusic. “I am ready to jump on the train.”