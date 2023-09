A 33-year-old man was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 7, for their role in a deadly Fraser shooting in 2022.

According to authorities, Jeffery Clark was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. Officials said Clark shot Jerray Robertson after chasing him down in an apartment complex parking lot.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in July.