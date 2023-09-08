Stellantis announces UAW counter offer as deadline looms -- will the union accept?

As expected, Detroit automaker Stellantis on Friday announced its counter offer to demands made by the United Auto Workers union, but will the UAW approve after shooting down counter proposals from General Motors and Ford Motor Company?

Stellantis on Friday, Sept. 8, shared details from its counter proposal to the UAW, in which the company is offering more significant wage increases than GM and Ford offered, in addition to other payments. Most notably, the offer includes an annual 14.5% wage increase for most employees, thousands of dollars in “inflation protection payments” over the course of the contract, and a wage increase for supplemental employees.

The wage increase offered by Stellantis outshines those proposed by Ford and GM, which offered 9% and 10% wage increases, respectively, over the course of the four-year contract. UAW President Shawn Fain said the new proposals from Ford and GM were “insulting” and dismissed them entirely.

But the union has been waiting to hear back from Stellantis, the Big Three automaker that Fain has been most vocal about during this year’s negotiations. Last week, the union leader filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and GM, accusing them of intentionally delaying the bargaining process. Both automakers called the allegations surprising and untrue, but both of them promised to share counter proposals after the allegations were made.

Fain warned earlier this week that auto workers will strike at any of the Big Three automakers that hasn’t reached a deal by the Sept. 14 deadline. He has not named a target like others have in previous years, and said he doesn’t intend to.

Ford announced a counter proposal last week, which was quickly shot down by Fain, who said the company’s wage proposal insults the union’s “very worth.” GM proposed its counter offer on Thursday, Sept. 7, which Fain also quickly shot down, telling GM to “quit wasting” union members’ time.

“The auto workers and working people in this country know what’s really going on; we live it,” Fain said in a Facebook video posted Thursday night. “We know firsthand what it’s like to not be able to afford the cars we produce. We know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck while the companies we work for make out like bandits.”

Stellantis’ offer made Friday is more promising in terms of proposed wage increases, but will it be enough to meet the UAW’s high and unwavering standards? That’s currently unclear -- and something that should be addressed by Fain at some point on Friday. He was scheduled to share a message with UAW members in a Facebook Live update Friday afternoon.

The UAW president has consistently said that the union’s goal is not to strike, but that it will in order to reach an agreement that members approve of. Fain said Wednesday that he’s still hoping to make a deal with Ford, GM and Stellantis before the 11:59 p.m. deadline on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Fain also said this week that he’s willing to be more flexible on the union’s demands in order to reach a deal -- a less aggressive message than the one he has pushed for several weeks. But still, the UAW has many demands this year, including a more than 40% wage increase, an end to tiered wages, cost of living adjustments, reinstated pensions, and more.

Under Fain’s leadership, the UAW has maintained a steady resolve and focus on achieving better pay, benefits and work-life balance. Nearly all of the 146,000 auto workers represented by the union have voted to authorize a strike, should leaders deem it necessary.

According to the UAW’s calculations, the Big Three made a combined total of $21 billion in profit in the first half of 2023, and a combined $250 billion in American profits in the last 10 years. Those profits, Fain says, have not translated to sufficient pay or benefits for auto workers in the same way they have for executives.

“In the last four years, the price of vehicles went up 30%,” Fain told the AP. “Our wages went up 6%. There were billions of dollars in shareholder dividends. So our wages aren’t the problem.”

If a national strike is called at each of the Big Three simultaneously, it would be for the first time in history.

