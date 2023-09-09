UAW rejects offers from Big Three automakers as strike deadline nears

The UAW has rejected offers from the Big Three automakers as the contract deadline approaches.

DETROIT – The UAW has rejected counter offers from all of Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

“We have counter offers from each company, and I’ve filed them in their proper place again,” UAW president Shawn Fain said, gesturing toward a trash bin labeled “Big Three Proposals.”

The UAW is asking for “big wage increases” and has received offers of a 9% general wage increase from Ford, 10% from GM, and 14.5% from Stellantis. Fain has said those offers were “insulting” and he told the automakers to stop wasting time as the contract deadline approaches.

“A 14.5% increase over four years is deeply inadequate, it doesn’t make up for inflation, it doesn’t make up for decades of falling wages, and it doesn’t reflect the massive profits we’ve generated for this company,” Fain said.

The UAW is demanding the elimination of tiers, big wage increases, restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA), defined benefit pension for all workers, re-establish retiree medical benefits, right to strike over plant closures, working family protection program, more time off, and an increase to retiree pay.

According to the UAW, the Big Three made a combined total of $21 billion in profit in the first half of 2023, and a combined $250 billion in American profits over the last 10 years. Fain said those profits have not led to sufficient pay or benefits for auto workers in the way they have for executives.

Fain has stated that he understands not all demands will be met in order to reach a deal, but he has denounced each of the company’s counter offers.

The contract ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Fain has warned that auto workers will strike at any of the Big Three automakers that haven’t reached a deal by the deadline. If a national strike is called at each of the Big Three at the same time, it would be the first time in history.

