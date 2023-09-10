63º
Islamic Center of Detroit encourages people to support rescue, recovery efforts in Morocco

Islamic Relations USA organizers set up nationwide fundraising campaign

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

DETROIT – The Islamic Center of Detroit is encouraging others to support rescue and recovery efforts following the earthquake in Morocco.

Organizers with Islamic Relations USA have set up a nationwide fundraising campaign. IR USA leaders say it’s best to donate money not items.

“Morocco is one of the Muslim countries and its part of our religion to be supportive when our brothers and sisters are having a bad situation,” an IR USA worker in Detroit said. “Invite everyone to have their social responsibility and raise funds for Muslims and others in Morocco.”

The earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and caused widespread damage in and around the city of Marrakesh.

