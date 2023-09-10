Michigan State suspends football coach Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations, per reports

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans talks to his team during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University has suspended head football coach Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations against him became public, according to reports.

Several reports initially claimed Tucker had been fired on Sunday afternoon, but later said he has been suspended until the Title IX investigation is completed.

Michigan State will wait until Title IX investigation is completed, to make Tucker's move official, sources said. MSU will claim dismissal w/cause to get out of paying Tucker's $70-plus million buyout. School expected to disclose more information in 5 p.m. news conference. https://t.co/LwcMXKSjaD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023

Sexual harassment allegations

USA TODAY published a report overnight that detailed allegations against Tucker made by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and prominent advocate against sexual violence.

Tracy works with athletes to raise awareness about sexual violence. She has been working closely with the Michigan State football program during Tucker’s tenure.

Tucker and Tracy developed a professional relationship because of her advocacy, and he invited her to campus twice to speak to players and a third time to be the honorary captain at the team’s spring game in 2022, according to the report.

Tracy said Tucker made sexual comments about her and masturbated during a phone call on April 28, 2022. She filed an official complaint with the university’s Title IX office in December.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” she told USA TODAY. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Tucker acknowledged masturbating on the call, but claims it was consensual, the report says.

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote in a March 22 letter to the investigator, according to USA TODAY. “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

Michigan State University hired an outside Title IX attorney to investigate the complaint. That investigation was completed in July. A formal hearing to determine whether Tucker violated the school’s policy was scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, according to the report.

Michigan State announced at 5 p.m. news conference to “provide an update” on the football program.

On the field

Tucker took over for longtime Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio before the 2020 season. He is 20-14 in parts of four seasons.

Tucker’s best year on the field came in 2021, when he won 11 games and defeated Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

The Spartans went 2-5 under Tucker during the 2020 COVID season, and a disappointing 5-7 in 2022. They are 2-0 to start the 2023 season.

Plans for football team

Secondary coach Harlon Bennett will be Michigan State’s interim coach, according to McMurphy. Dantonio is expected to help in an undefined role.