Southfield mother wants answers after son severely beaten at football camp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A mom in Southfield is calling for accountability after she says her high school son was severely beaten by teammates at a football camp.

Chassidy Jones said her son was attending Southfield A&T High School’s football camp in August when she got a call in the middle of the night from her son, saying he’d been beaten up.

Jones said her son suffered multiple face fractures, including his eye socket and nose.

A month later, on September 11, her son underwent an eye surgery as part of the recovery process.

“Never in a million years would I let him leave my care if I knew something like this was going to happen,” Jones said.

Jones said the school district has been largely unresponsive and the parents have had only one meeting with the principal.

“I’ve been reaching out to the superintendent, no one is responding, no one is calling me back,” she said.

Southfield Public Schools declined a request for an interview and said they have no official statement at this time.

Jones said her son’s teammates blocked him from leaving the hotel room as they beat him up.

“I don’t know if it was hazing. I know that this was a situation where it’s not a boys being boys type thing,” Jones said. “This young man specifically told him that he was going to ‘F him up’ and that’s exactly what he attempted to do.”

Jones said they filed a report with Southfield Police.