Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith sentenced to probation

PONTIAC, Mich. – A legal saga that has stretched on for three years ended Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith was sentenced to four years of probation and 750 hours of community service after pleading guilty to multiple felonies related to embezzlement.

March 2020: Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith faces corruption charges after forfeiture funds probe

He was sentenced in Oakland County because of the conflict of interest with him being a former prosecutor in Macomb County. He said he’s happy to see it over.

The former prosecutor resigned in March 2020 after charges came to light of the misspending of hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds after a year-long investigation into corruption in Macomb County.

Smith insists he did nothing wrong.

“I think the people of Macomb County should know that it was never any money missing, that never any money went to me,” Smith said. “We gave money to churches fighting drug abuse, fighting homelessness, planning domestic violence. We gave money to care and I get prosecuted for that.”

Under Smith’s plea, a $25,000 restitution order will have to be paid to Macomb County.

The Court has previously ordered Smith’s pension be frozen at the hands of Attorney General Dana Nessel. On top of that, he’ll now spend the next few years on probation, something he said he has no problem with.

“My dad was a cop and I was a prosecutor,” Smith said. “I don’t drink I don’t smoke. I don’t do drugs. I don’t worry about any of that stuff.”

What can you expect next from the former prosecutor? He said his sentencing will be the last time the public sees him in a suit.

“I’m just happy that this is behind me and my family can move on,” Smith said. “Now I deal with building houses and redoing kitchens and it’s more physical but less stressful.”

Smith will also have to pay an $8,000 fine to the court.