Ford revealed its 2024 F-150 pickup during a private event held at Hart Plaza.

DETROIT – Negotiations continued Tuesday, but there is no deal with any of the companies yet, which include Stellantis, GM, or Ford.

Those negotiations were the backdrop on a big night during The North American International Auto Show shifting into gear.

Tuesday (Sept. 12) night’s private event for Ford employees kicked off a week of auto show festivities in Hart Plaza.

