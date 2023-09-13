Ford CEO Jim Farley provides an update on negotiations with UAW in Detroit

DETROIT – Ford CEO Jim Farley provided an update on negotiations with UAW.

Farley spoke to reporters after the reveal of the new F-150 in Hart Plaza on Tuesday (Sept. 12) night.

His comments come as we’re less than two days away from the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

“We put an offer in today,” said Farley. “That’s our most generous offer. In 80 years, the UAW and Ford pay increases. Elimination of tears, inflation protection. Five weeks of vacation, 17 paid holidays, and bigger contributions for retirement. So it’s a significant significant enhancement, still optimistic that we’ll get a deal. But there is a limit. And because we have to protect for the future, future investments, and the profitability of the company funds, those were America’s largest employer of automobile manufacturing in the U.S. It was very important for guesses, right?”

So far, negotiations continued Tuesday, and Local 4 was told there’s some movement.

There is no deal with any of the companies yet, which are Stellantis, General Motors, or Ford Motor Company.

The highest wage increase on the table right now is more than 14% over four years from Stellantis. That’s still far away from the UAW’s now-decreased demand of 36%, which was originally 40%.

