Detroit’s Big Three automakers release statements ahead of Thursday deadline

Negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three are coming down to the wire.

DETROIT – The day before the UAW contract expires, the Big Three all responded before thousands of workers potentially hit the picket lines.

The existing contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Nearly all of the 146,000 auto workers represented by the UAW have already voted to authorize a strike, should leaders decide to call one.

GM, Stellantis and Ford all released statements Wednesday, Sept. 13. All three are making it clear that they know there’s a ticking clock, they want to make a deal and they want to avoid a strike.

You can read the full statements from each of the Big Three below.

Stellantis’ update on UAW contract talks:

Colleagues: As we approach the expiration of our contract with the UAW, I wanted to give you an update on where we are with negotiations. Since Monday, we have continued to meet with the UAW subcommittees to resolve outstanding issues, proof that we can work together to find solutions on tough subjects. We also passed our second economic offer as promised as well as a third offer yesterday. We’re awaiting their response to this latest offer. At this time, we’re withholding details out of respect for the bargaining process. On behalf of the entire Stellantis leadership team, I want to thank our Bargaining team for continuing to bring their energy and passion to these discussions. I know that they continue to approach each discussion with the seriousness it deserves and a commitment to reaching a fair agreement that responsibly addresses the concerns of our represented employees and better positions Stellantis to meet the challenges of the U.S. market. Our focus remains on bargaining in good faith to have a tentative agreement on the table before tomorrow’s deadline. The future for our represented employees and their families deserves nothing less. Tobin Williams, Senior Vice President, North America Human Resources

GM’s update on UAW contract talks:

GM Manufacturing Team, We want to let you know that we continue to bargain directly and in good faith and have presented additional strong offers to the UAW. We are making progress in key areas that we believe are most important to you. This includes historic guaranteed annual wage increases, investments in our U.S. manufacturing plants to provide opportunities for all and shortening the time for in-progression employees to reach maximum wages. Our goal remains to reach an agreement before the expiration of the current contract. We know that best-in-class manufacturing is our competitive advantage, and that's thanks to you. We are incredibly enthusiastic about our products, our technologies, and our customer engagement. Anything that disrupts what we can deliver to our customers is a setback for all of us. We came through the pandemic and other recent challenges with critical business momentum, and together we can keep it going. We can all win. Remember, you can continue to stay informed by visiting GMNegotiations2023.com, and you can also contact the UAW leadership or your plant leader with any questions. Thank you for all you do for GM and our customers. Be safe. President Mark Reuss and Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson

Ford’s update on UAW contract talks: