Eighth-grade girl hit by car while walking to school in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – An eighth-grade student was struck by a car Thursday morning while she was walking to school in Madison Heights.

Officials said the 13-year-old girl was on her way to John Page Middle School around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, when she was hit in the area of 12 Mile Road and Milton Avenue, which is about a half-mile southeast of the school.

Police and medical officials were called to the scene and found the girl lying in the roadway. She was taken to a nearby hospital by firefighters and is receiving care. Information about the severity of her injuries was not revealed.

The 31-year-old driver who struck the girl stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

Counselors and social workers are available for any students who need support.

You can read the full message from Principal Brad Sassack below.