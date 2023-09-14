Eighth-grade girl hit by car while walking to school in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – An eighth-grade student was struck by a car Thursday morning while she was walking to school in Madison Heights.
Officials said the 13-year-old girl was on her way to John Page Middle School around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, when she was hit in the area of 12 Mile Road and Milton Avenue, which is about a half-mile southeast of the school.
Police and medical officials were called to the scene and found the girl lying in the roadway. She was taken to a nearby hospital by firefighters and is receiving care. Information about the severity of her injuries was not revealed.
The 31-year-old driver who struck the girl stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Counselors and social workers are available for any students who need support.
You can read the full message from Principal Brad Sassack below.
Hello Page Community,
We want to update you on a situation that occurred this morning at the corner of 12 Mile Rd and Milton, an 8th Grade female student was hit by a car on the way to Page. Emergency and local law enforcement professionals arrived quickly on the scene to tent to the student and manage the situation. The family was notified and the student remains under the care of medical professionals. School administration will be in contact with the family to support them.
Our school counselors and social workers will be available for any students who may need additional support today. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families.John Page Middle School Principal Brad Sassack