Gov. Whitmer talks UAW, Detroit Big 3 during visit to auto show at Huntington Place

DETROIT – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a lot to say ahead of Thursday night’s UAW, Detroit Big Three deadline.

Whitmer checked out the auto show at Huntington Place, but a potential strike was definitely top of mind.

An unprecedented strike against all three automakers has its political calculus as well.

UAW President Shawn Fain already publicly put the political class on blast that it needs to pick a side and is withholding its endorsement for President Joe Biden’s reelection.

Whitmer walked the auto show Thursday (Sept. 14) and said she’s in constant contact with Washington, D.C., over the situation.

“I talk with folks in the feds regularly,” said Whitmer. “I think we’re all doing our best to try and keep the parties at the table and focus on getting to a good result.”

In a worst-case scenario, a protracted strike can juice inflation, cause cascading layoffs in related industries, and result in car shortages.

Not to mention putting a real crimp in the president’s push for a greener auto industry, something the Whitmer administration has actively pursued and poured millions of state incentives into.

“We’re building the center of the auto industry as this incredible transition has happened here,” Whitmer said. “It’s important that workers have a good contract, but also critical that the (Detroit) Big Three can continue the work that they are doing.”

