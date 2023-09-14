UAW membership braces for potential strike

The rank-and-file overwhelmingly authorized a strike just last month, but the reality could start setting in over the next few days. Strike assistance pay is $500 per week. Some medical benefits are paid but not dental, vision, hearing, or sick pay. Workers must register and apply for benefits on the day and time assigned by the local union. If workers get another job and make more than $500 a week, they would not receive the strike assistance.

DETROIT – With only a few hours to go before the deadline, UAW members are bracing for what could be some rocky days ahead.

A strike could result in a significant loss of pay with no real sign of when it may come back.

“Some are anxious,” said Donald Foster, a Stellantis Jefferson North Assembly Plant employee. “Some want to go on strike, some do not want to go on strike, but the majority are ready to do whatever it takes to get what we deserve.”

Foster has spent almost 30 years as a repair tech inside the Stellantis plant. Over his 29 years, he’s seen some job actions, but nothing like what could happen when the contract expires.

He said people have been preparing to go without having a steady income, but he’s not sure if there will be a strike yet.

“I am 50/50 if it is going to happen,” Foster said. “If it does, it is because these folks believe in staying together and fighting for better pay.”

