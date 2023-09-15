Anxiety, excitement for workers who hit picket lines at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – Workers hit the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

The strike became official Friday (Sept 15) at 12 a.m.

The sounds of support along Michigan Avenue in Wayne to go along with UAW rank and file on day one of the strike were enormous.

Those men and women put together the Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco, but they were outside the job as the only plant in Michigan to see what the UAW called a targeted strike.

“I am excited for this,” said Dae. “We will be the change to turn everything around and set the stage for things to come.”

There is excitement in the early hours or days of this massive job action that is already having an enormous impact, as there was also anxiety for some, like Justin Gonzales.

“It is stressful,” said Gonzalez. “We are here to get what we deserve feels worth it.”

Kiada Shanklin is a young mother, and it is a guessing game out there as they are trying to predict when there will be a resolution.