Morning 4: What to know about the historic UAW strike -- and more stories

File - A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 24, 2023. eaders of the UAW union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroits three automakers if they cant reach contract agreements by a Thursday night, Sept. 12 deadline. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

UAW declares strike at Ford, GM, Stellantis for 1st time in history

For the first time in history, the United Auto Workers union has called for a simultaneous strike at each of Detroit’s Big Three automakers after the groups failed to come to an agreement before this year’s contract deadline.

The union officially declared a strike on Friday, Sept. 15, after its contracts with Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis expired at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. The automakers recently offered counter proposals to the union’s list of aggressive demands, which were announced weeks ago, but the union rejected the offers from all three companies.

How Michigan State students, police solved the cold case murder of 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle

The family of 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle finally has answers 41 years after the teen was found murdered in Livingston County.

Kimberly Louiselle loved poetry and loved spending time with her sisters. She was on her way home on March 20, 1982, when she went missing. It would be more than three weeks before her body was found near the Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County.

Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A jury acquitted three men Friday in the last trial connected to a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a scheme that was portrayed as an example of homegrown terrorism on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.

William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge. They were the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court. Nine others have been convicted.

Treat Dreams to close Detroit Midtown ice cream shop after 8 years

A popular ice cream shop in Detroit’s Midtown is closing after eight years in the Cass Corridor.

Treat Dreams said its last day in Midtown will be Sunday, Sept. 17. Treat Dreams will still have open ice cream shops at locations in Ferndale, Madison Heights and Grosse Pointe Woods. The ice cream company itself has been around since 2010.

