Metro Detroit gets warmer temperatures, sunshine on Friday before next chance of rain this weekend

4Warn Weather – Mainly clear skies this morning with cool temperatures as we wake up to lows around 50 and slightly cooler in outlying areas.

Temperatures are still feeling like fall early this morning, but we do have a warmer and fantastic forecast ahead this Friday.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine again today making conditions more comfortable this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Heading out to high school football tonight? Skies stay clear and temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the game.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m. and sunset is at 7:43 p.m.

Weekend forecast

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with clouds increasing later in the day. Whether you are heading out to East Lansing or Ann Arbor on Saturday, those games will be dry with cooling temperatures by the game’s end.

Rain showers creep into the forecast on Sunday, it appears any morning showers may trend north of the Metro area dodging the pregame hours for the Lions tailgates on Sunday.

However, scattered showers will likely move in Sunday afternoon and could possibly impact those leaving Ford Field after the game. We dry out on Monday before a warm-up ensues later next week as we flirt with 80 degrees.

Nationally, Hurricane Lee will continue moving north towards New England and Canada. Tropical storm-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy rain can be expected across New England. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents will continue across the Eastern Seaboard.