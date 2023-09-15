UAW president: ‘For the first time, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once’

File - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain walks in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Fain is scheduled to update members Wednesday on plans to strike against the Detroit Three automakers if no contract agreements are reached by a Thursday night deadline. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – The president of the United Auto Workers went live two hours before the strike deadline and declared that the union will strike Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in history.

“We’ve been working hard to try to reach a deal for economic and social justice for our workers,” Shawn Fain said. “UAW family, that deadline is nearly here. Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once. We are using a new strategy: the stand up strike.”

Fain said if a deal is not reached by midnight, workers at GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only) are asked to strike.

“These three units are being called to stand up and walk out on strike at midnight tonight,” Fain said.

The remaining UAW workers are being directed to continue working under an expired agreement. There will be no contract extension.

Fain said those who continue working cannot be fired or disciplined without reason. Management can’t change the terms and conditions of work in their plants.

The strategy behind the “stand up” strike is to keep the three companies guessing and give the UAW maximum negotiating leverage, Fain said.

He plans to join striking workers at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant at midnight.

A mass rally at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center is planned for 4 p.m. Friday.

You can watch Fain’s full comments below.