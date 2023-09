REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy who they believe ran away.

Redford Township police are looking for Kartier Spivey. He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, being 5′11′' tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

Police did not release any further information about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2500.