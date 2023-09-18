Michigan State Police dashcam captures traffic stop collision that injured 4

The crash happened on the southbound side of the Southfield Freeway, near Fenkell Avenue.

DETROIT – An early morning crash in Detroit hospitalized four people Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the southbound side of the Southfield Freeway, near Fenkell Avenue. A Michigan State Police trooper was conducting a traffic stop when his patrol vehicle was struck by a speeding SUV, which went airborne and hit the trooper and the two people involved in the traffic stop.

Police said the suspect driver was belligerent and uncooperative with the troopers who arrived at the scene. Police believe he was driving impaired.

The two people in the traffic stop were hospitalized with non-critical injuries, the trooper was hospitalized for a potentially torn Achilles tendon and for road rash due to being dragged during the collision, and the suspect driver was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.