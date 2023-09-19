13-year-old charged with making threat at Mt. Clemens elementary school

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with making a school threat at a Mt. Clemens elementary school.

The incident occurred Saturday (Sept. 16) when the teen left a threatening message on the school’s voicemail, officials say.

The 13-year-old was charged with making a school threat (a one-year misdemeanor).

Macomb County Chief Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison denied the teenager’s bond and ordered them to receive a mental health evaluation.

“My office has a zero-tolerance policy for all school threats, and we aim to address not only the immediate legal concerns but also the underlying issues that may have led to this unfortunate situation,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Our community’s safety and the welfare of our youth remain paramount.”