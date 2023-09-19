4 teens arrested in Warren shooting that prompted school lockdown

Commission Bill Dwyer says the shooting was a pre-planned robbery attempt.

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police say two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man paralyzed and in critical condition.

The shooting occurred Thursday (Sept. 14) in the area of Martin and Bunert roads, a short walk from Warren Woods Tower High School.

All four teens were arrested at the high school without incident Tuesday.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the shooting was a pre-planned robbery attempt. The investigation uncovered the victim, a 26-year-old Roseville man, was known to sell marijuana.

He was shot in the neck, hand, and arm, police believe, by two shooters.

He’s undergone multiple surgeries and was paralyzed due to the shooting.

“The overall level of violence, the evidence that it was pre-planned and the fact that it took place in the neighborhoods as school was dismissing, merits punishment in adult criminal justice system,” said Dwyer, who notes violent crimes committed by teens has soared up 30% since 2020.

Four search warrants were executed on the homes of the teens—three in Warren and one in Oak Park.

Police recovered five guns and believed two of them were used in the shooting.

All of the handguns were taken to the crime lab to be tested for DNA evidence.

All teens are being held without bond and will be back before a judge on Sept. 25 as the Macomb County Prosecutors Office has requested a special five-day adjournment to evaluate if the teens will be charged as adults.

They are being charged with armed robbery, assault with an attempt to murder, conspiracy, and weapons charges.

Police are still investigating a fifth teen’s potential involvement with the shooting incident.