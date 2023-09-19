Ecorse High School dismisses early after student’s death

ECORSE, Mich. – Ecorse High School dismissed students early on Tuesday after a senior’s death, the superintendent said.

The student died Tuesday morning after “an incident that happened in the community” on Monday night, according to the school’s message.

High schoolers were released at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Grief counseling is available to students and staff members through the rest of the week.

Here’s the full release from the school: