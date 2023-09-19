Ecorse High School dismisses early after student’s death

ECORSE, Mich. – Ecorse High School dismissed students early on Tuesday after a senior’s death, the superintendent said.
The student died Tuesday morning after “an incident that happened in the community” on Monday night, according to the school’s message.
High schoolers were released at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Grief counseling is available to students and staff members through the rest of the week.
Here’s the full release from the school:
Greeting Ecorse Families,
It is with regret that I have to share that one of our high school seniors died this morning as the result of an incident that happened in the community last night. As a result of this situation, the high school was released at 1 p.m. today, September 19, 2023.
Grief counseling is being offered to students and staff today and the remainder of the week. Pending family approval, we will share additional information, as appropriate.
Please keep the Ecorse Public Schools and community in your prayers.Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Josha Talison