Would-be thieves cause gas explosion at former Detroit bank, police say

Detroit police confirmed Tuesday morning that a former, and unoccupied, financial building located at Mack and Gratiot avenues experienced a gas explosion. According to police, three people broke into the building in an attempt to steal a water heater and reportedly left the gas line on. The building later exploded, destroying the facade.

The three people did not successfully steal the water heater, officials said. As of Tuesday morning, Detroit police were searching for the suspects, whose identities and descriptions were not immediately known.

The southbound lanes of Gratiot Avenue were closed Tuesday morning due to the police investigation. View our real-time traffic map here.