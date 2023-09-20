61º
City leaders vote to ban pit bulls after dog loses its leg during an attack in Grosse Pointe Shores

4-3 vote came during city council meeting

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – City leaders in Grosse Pointe Shores voted to ban pit bulls after another dog lost its leg during an attack.

The 4-3 vote came during Tuesday’s (Sept. 19) city council meeting.

Dozens of community members spoke against the ban leading up to the vote. Many people said they support strengthening a vicious dog ordinance but disagree with breed-specific legislation.

The recent pit bull attack was referenced throughout the meeting.

The owner of the dog that was attacked was in attendance. He was also bit and injured by the pit bull and told the council he favored the ban.

Only a few people spoke in support of the ban.

Current pit bulls in the city will be grandfathered in but must be registered and follow other guidelines.

