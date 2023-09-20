Ecorse High School has grief counselors on site after student killed in shooting

ECORSE, Mich. – Grief counselors are expected to be on site at Ecorse High School for the rest of the week after a student was recently killed in a shooting.

Students were released from the high school early on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after learning that an 18-year-old senior died that morning from being shot the night before.

According to Detroit police, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the student was stopped at a red light in the area of West Outer Drive and Fort Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and shot at them. The student was rushed to the hospital that night, and died the next morning.

As of Wednesday, police had not revealed a motive for the shooting or any suspects. The student’s identity had not yet been released, either.

After dismissing students early on Tuesday, Ecorse High School students were expected to continue with their regular schedules for the rest of the week. Grief counselors will be available to students and staff through the week, the district said.

In a statement shared Tuesday, the superintendent said more information will be shared “as appropriate,” if the student’s family approves.

Another person, a 43-year-old man, was also injured in the shooting Monday night. He was reportedly pumping gas at a nearby gas station and was struck by at least one bullet. He was also rushed to the hospital, and remained in critical condition Tuesday.

No other information about the shooting was known as of Wednesday morning.

