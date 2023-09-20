Michigan ‘haunted forest’ attraction opens this week in Oakland County: What to know

COMMERCE TWP., Mich. – An immersive, spooky, illuminated forest experience is returning to Oakland County this month.

Glenlore Trails, in Commerce Township, will open for the season on Sept. 22, with what organizers are dubbing the “most captivating and enchanting experience yet,” the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil.

Here’s more info from the Glenlore Trails event site:

Prepare to immerse yourself in a spellbinding night walk like no other. Glenlore Trails is an immersive night walk located in Commerce Michigan. Every Thursday to Sunday evening the forest comes to life in a dazzling display of light, sound, and wonder.

This immersive night walk is perfect for all ages, making it an ideal choice for an unforgettable family outing, a fun-filled hangout with friends, or a magical date night under the stars. Earlier time slots tend to fill with young families, while the evening brings out a louder crowd.

Tickets for the experience are $15 for kids 4-12, $25 for 13-64, and $20 for seniors (65+). Kids 3 and under get in for free. There are also group rates available.

You can buy tickets to the experience here.