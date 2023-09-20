77º
Join Insider

Local News

Michigan ‘haunted forest’ attraction opens this week in Oakland County: What to know

Check it out in Commerce Township, if you dare

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Halloween, Oakland County, Commerce Township
Glenlore Trails night walk in 2022. (Glenlore Trails)

COMMERCE TWP., Mich. – An immersive, spooky, illuminated forest experience is returning to Oakland County this month.

Glenlore Trails, in Commerce Township, will open for the season on Sept. 22, with what organizers are dubbing the “most captivating and enchanting experience yet,” the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil.

Here’s more info from the Glenlore Trails event site:

Prepare to immerse yourself in a spellbinding night walk like no other. Glenlore Trails is an immersive night walk located in Commerce Michigan. Every Thursday to Sunday evening the forest comes to life in a dazzling display of light, sound, and wonder.

This immersive night walk is perfect for all ages, making it an ideal choice for an unforgettable family outing, a fun-filled hangout with friends, or a magical date night under the stars. Earlier time slots tend to fill with young families, while the evening brings out a louder crowd.

Tickets for the experience are $15 for kids 4-12, $25 for 13-64, and $20 for seniors (65+). Kids 3 and under get in for free. There are also group rates available.

You can buy tickets to the experience here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram