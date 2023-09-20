Oakland University seeks help locating suspect in reported sexual assault on campus

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Officials with Oakland University are urging students to be vigilant after a sexual assault reportedly happened Sunday, Sept. 17.

School officials said it happened at about 7:45 a.m. in a student housing facility on campus.

The suspect is known by the person who reported the incident. He is described as being a 26-year-old man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 174 pounds. He has dark, short-cut hair, a goatee and facial stubble.

Officials said he fled campus after the incident and was last seen driving a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland University Police Department at 248-370-3331. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.