Talks between UAW, Detroit Big Three may be ongoing, but progress is not being made

The UAW and the Detroit Big Three are having what’s been characterized as around-the-clock discussions, but there has been no update from the automakers.
Fain and the UAW have done two things: Tuesday night, from his account on X he sent out a post.
I just wanted to give a quick bargaining update pic.twitter.com/2uAj461Y6s— Shawn Fain (@ShawnFainUAW) September 19, 2023
The UAW also sent out a post on its account, which should give you an idea of how the union feels about the current state of negotiations.
UAW locals waiting to go on strike. #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/K64poBSG0q— UAW (@UAW) September 19, 2023
Fain will be addressing the membership on Friday (Sept. 22) at 10 a.m., the same day the union has set a 12 p.m. deadline to announce further plant walkouts if substantial progress is not made.
In addition, the UAW has called for a practice picket at Stellantis Headquarters in Auburn Hills on Wednesday.
