Talks between UAW, Detroit Big Three may be ongoing, but progress is not being made

The UAW and the Detroit Big Three are having what's been characterized as around-the-clock discussions, but there has been no update from the automakers.

Fain and the UAW have done two things: Tuesday night, from his account on X he sent out a post.

— Shawn Fain (@ShawnFainUAW) September 19, 2023

The UAW also sent out a post on its account, which should give you an idea of how the union feels about the current state of negotiations.

Fain will be addressing the membership on Friday (Sept. 22) at 10 a.m., the same day the union has set a 12 p.m. deadline to announce further plant walkouts if substantial progress is not made.

In addition, the UAW has called for a practice picket at Stellantis Headquarters in Auburn Hills on Wednesday.

