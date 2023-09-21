Driver killed, car explodes after crashing into wall outside Mount Clemens court building

Police at the scene of a fatal car crash in Downtown Mount Clemens on Sept. 20, 2023.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a wall outside the Macomb County Circuit Court building in Downtown Mount Clemens.

According to police, in the afternoon of Wednesday Sept. 20, a person was driving fast on Gratiot Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall outside the court building, located near Market Street. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, exploded upon impact, officials said.

Witnesses also reported seeing the vehicle immediately catch fire after crashing.

The driver was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released. Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash on Wednesday. Investigators were working to determine if the vehicle was involved in a drag race that took place up Gratiot Avenue. It still wasn’t clear Thursday if the drag race was related to the crash.

Gratiot Avenue was closed to traffic in Downtown Mount Clemens Wednesday afternoon and night for the police investigation. The road appears open to traffic Thursday. View our real-time traffic map here.

Police were asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them as they continue their investigation. No other details were provided.

See footage from the scene in Tim Pamplin’s report below.