Video shows car exploding after crashing in front of Macomb County courthouse

The Macomb County Executive Office has released footage of a fatal car crash that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Downtown Mount Clemens. More on the story here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/09/21/driver-killed-car-explodes-after-crashing-into-wall-outside-mount-clemens-court-building/.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have released surveillance footage that captured the moment when a driver on Wednesday fatally crashed into a wall in front of a Macomb County court building.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, a person driving what appears to be a Jeep or SUV lost control of their vehicle on Gratiot Avenue in Downtown Mount Clemens. The driver drove off the roadway, onto the sidewalk, and crashed into a wall in front of the Macomb County Circuit Court building, located near Market Street.

The vehicle exploded on impact and caught fire. You can see the crash in the video up above, courtesy of the Macomb County Executive Office.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was killed in the crash. No other passengers were in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office was investigating whether the driver was involved in a drag race happening on Gratiot Avenue. Few details were provided by police as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

See footage from the scene after the crash in the video report below.